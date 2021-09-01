McGirt fallout: State appeals courts vacates earlier rulings that dropped state convictions, prison terms

A spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tulsa provided the following update on the status of Cole’s case in federal court:

“Benjamin Cole’s federal case remains open and charged. The United States Attorney’s Office will wait to proceed on federal charges until all underlying appeals are exhausted following the decision to vacate his post-conviction relief.”

Ryder was sentenced to death in connection with the 1999 double murder of a Pittsburg County couple.

Bench was sentenced to death in connection with the 2015 Stephens County beating death of Braylee Henry, 16.

Bosse was convicted and sentenced to death in a 2010 McClain County triple murder that included three counts of first-degree arson.

The state has already appealed the Court of Criminal Appeals decision in the Bosse case to the U.S. Supreme Court in the hope that it will overturn or narrow the McGirt ruling in some way. Bosse’s victims were members of the Chickasaw Nation, and the crimes were committed in Indian Country.

The state’s petition also asks the Supreme Court to rule that the state still has the authority to prosecute non-Native Americans who commit crimes against Native Americans in the Muscogee Nation reservation.