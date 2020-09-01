McGirt fallout: Federal judge denies request to reconsider release of suspect in 1990s rapes

Federal prosecutors unsuccessfully argued to White that DNA technology and subsequent laws to account for its use in criminal proceedings should be considered a reset of the toll on the statute of limitations.

White issued an order Monday denying the federal government’s emergency request to reconsider his decision and did not issue a stay. Meanwhile, Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah McAmis said in a court filing that her office plans to seek authorization to file an emergency appeal to the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

She alleged that White’s ruling violates the federal Crime Victims’ Rights Act because the reported victims did not get “timely notice” of the possibility that Smith could be released.

“An order staying execution of the court’s order is essential given the violent nature of these crimes,” McAmis wrote.

Smith had been charged in state court before the U.S. Supreme Court determined that the federal government, not the state, has jurisdiction on prosecuting major crimes involving Native Americans in Indian Country, including in Muskogee.