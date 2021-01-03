McGirt decision results in record number of criminal federal filings in 2020

“I could not be any prouder of the effort put forth by this team. They more than held their own, setting records for numbers of victims helped, cases filed, and defendants charged. And I know that in 2021 they’ll pick right up where they left off.”

While the Northern District has already filed 140 McGirt-related cases, indictments are expected to be sought for an additional 164 cases that have been accepted, she said.

To handle the increased workload, 12 federal prosecutors from other jurisdictions volunteered to come here for six months, and many are extending their stays, Montandon said. In addition, more support staff and additional office space have been added.

Next year, an additional 10 more assistant U.S. attorneys will have been hired for one-year stints here. They will be supported by four tribal special assistant U.S. attorneys, two from the Cherokee Nation and two from the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, Montandon said.

The McGirt decision has also changed the profile of prosecutors’ caseloads.