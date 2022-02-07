Mayor, police chief to visit Las Vegas to look at real-time crime information center

Bynum said the cameras are not intended to be hidden and are typically marked — and that he would prefer it that way.

“The intent of this is really to focus in specific high-crime areas, and my preference would be that we do it in a way where criminals know that they are there,” Bynum said. “I want them to know that they are being watched.

“I think that that has a deterrent effect as much as following up and getting those criminals arrested and putting them behind bars would have down the road.”

Bynum said he and Franklin agree that before cameras are placed in a neighborhood residents in those communities would be contacted and consulted.

“We want law-abiding folks to know that they are there and why they are there and how they are being used, and we want their help and support,” Bynum said. “And a lot of the time they may have ideas on where they ought to go that we at the city are not necessarily going to think of.”

Bynum and Johnston said there are no plans for the real-time information center to include facial recognition technology.