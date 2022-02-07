Mayor, police chief to visit Las Vegas to look at real-time crime information center

A group of city leaders is headed to Las Vegas, Nevada, later this month to take a look at that desert community’s real-time crime information center.
Mayor G.T. Bynum, who is making the trip with Police Chief Wendell Franklin, two city councilors and other city officials Feb. 24-26, said Franklin pitched the idea of establishing such a facility in Tulsa when he took office in early 2020.
Then COVID-19 hit, putting the project on hold.
“I really want to go out and see what they are utilizing in Las Vegas and how we might apply it here,” Bynum said. “But it says a lot to me that our chief of police, when he first came into his job, one of the very first things he wanted to do was to get one of these deployed to help officers in the field make Tulsa a safer place.”
Bynum said the real-time information center, as Tulsa police are calling it, would allow the Tulsa Police Department to use a network of cameras to monitor situations around town in real time and to provide video that could be used to identify suspects and follow up on leads.
“The idea behind it is you have one place where all of these feeds go in so that the department can track things from a visual standpoint, not just over a radio, and it can be a great force multiplier, and it can also just help on follow up on crimes after the fact,” Bynum said.
That’s especially important today, he said, because the city is down 50 officers from last year due to retirements.
“We have to find ways to make Tulsa safer, and yes, a big focus of that must continue to be manpower,” Bynum said. “But if there is technology out there that the Tulsa Police Department believes they can deploy that will help them make a big step forward in their ability to protect Tulsa, then I want to know what that is, too.”
Bynum said that in today's world cameras are everywhere and that a system like the real-time information center could be used in a coordinated fashion to help keep the public safe.
"For so many of the crimes that the Tulsa Police Department responds to, they retrieve video evidence from businesses that have security cameras and even from people with iPhones and cameras on their phones," Bynum said. "So cameras are already everywhere; the difference here is that it puts a network in the hands of law enforcement so that it can respond to and follow up on crimes and get criminals behind bars."
The Police Department last year requested $7 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to create and staff the real-time information center. But that figure, Bynum stressed, was for a state-of-the-art facility and included $1.5 million in annual staffing costs.
“I think we would want to try it out on a limited basis and see if it is really useful before we go all in,” Bynum said.
Police Capt. Jacob Johnston said it is too early to tell how much the program would cost because TPD is still in the early stages of research and planning. Across the country, approximately 120 communities are using real-time crime information centers, each one a little different from the others, Johnston said.
“We want to make sure we are making the smartest decisions that we can,” he said. “That is why we are going to places like Las Vegas to ask them about their experience.”
Johnston said the real-time information center would not only help officers and investigators in the field but could provide information about the site of a crime, as well.
“We can focus on: Have we gone to this location before? Are there any reports related to it that would be related to this call?” Johnston said.
Then there is the information not related directly to crimes, such as power outages that affect street lights or rising flood waters. That information would be shared with other public safety agencies through the real-time information center, Johnston said.
“We have seen this happen with natural disasters where the flood waters are today being reported back to a central location so that everybody is aware of it, where road closures might be happening,” Johnston said. “That is why this information is more important than focusing solely on the crime aspect.”
Bynum said the cameras are not intended to be hidden and are typically marked — and that he would prefer it that way.
“The intent of this is really to focus in specific high-crime areas, and my preference would be that we do it in a way where criminals know that they are there,” Bynum said. “I want them to know that they are being watched.
“I think that that has a deterrent effect as much as following up and getting those criminals arrested and putting them behind bars would have down the road.”
Bynum said he and Franklin agree that before cameras are placed in a neighborhood residents in those communities would be contacted and consulted.
“We want law-abiding folks to know that they are there and why they are there and how they are being used, and we want their help and support,” Bynum said. “And a lot of the time they may have ideas on where they ought to go that we at the city are not necessarily going to think of.”
Bynum and Johnston said there are no plans for the real-time information center to include facial recognition technology.
“We are aware of the technology, obviously, because we are not blind to what is going on,” Johnston said. “We know some of the challenges that facial recognition has had in the past. At this point it is not a part of our ongoing conversations.
“We are more interested in providing the support to our responding officers.”
The city has established no timeline for when the real-time information center will be up and running, nor has it settled on a funding source.
Councilors Phil Lakin and Lori Decter Wright are scheduled to make the trip to Las Vegas with the mayor, police chief and other officials.