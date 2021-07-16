Material witness sought in March killing; alleged murder accessory arrested

A Tulsa County judge issued a warrant last week after a material witness failed to appear at a preliminary hearing in a March murder case.

Wendell Alexander, 20, is sought for his eyewitness testimony in the March 13 killing of Eric Graves. The Tulsa Police Department shared a photo of Alexander online and asked anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677).

Alexander reportedly told detectives he would be at the hearing July 7 but failed to show. Prosecutors wrote in the warrant request the measure was the "only practical way to secure this witness."

Lorraine Graves, a relative of the victim that initially gave detectives an interview, was subpoenaed for the same hearing, and though she did appear, she told a victim witness advocate she would no longer cooperate in the investigation nor would she remember anything she told detectives prior, according to the warrant for her arrest.

Court affidavits allege Gabriel and Jayden Hopson, 20 and 19, respectively, killed Eric Graves, 30, in a shootout at St. Thomas Square apartments, 1050 E 61st St., on a Saturday night.