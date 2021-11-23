 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Married couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide at south Tulsa condos
0 Comments

Married couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide at south Tulsa condos

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A married couple was found dead two days before Thanksgiving in an apparent murder-suicide at a south Tulsa condominium on Tuesday, police reported. 

Officers responded to Benchmark Condos, 9247 S. Urbana Ave., about 5:30 p.m. after a family member of Greg and Tina Griffin found their bodies inside, Tulsa Police Homicide Lt. Brandon Watkins said.

Watkins said information in the case is sparse, but evidence at the scene points to the deaths being a murder-suicide, with Greg Griffin, 47, believed to be the suspect and Tina Griffin, 53, the victim. 

Police aren't sure how long the couple had been dead, but the family member told detectives they hadn't heard from the couple in two weeks. 

Tina Griffin is Tulsa's 58th homicide victim this year. 

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. shoppers keep spending despite hot inflation

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

Related to this story

Most Popular

Owasso man convicted in COVID-19 loan scam
Crime News

Owasso man convicted in COVID-19 loan scam

  • Updated

Olusola Ojo, 42, was found guilty following a four-day trial in Tulsa federal court of two counts of bank fraud and one count each of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft, a spokeswoman said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert