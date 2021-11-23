Married couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide at south Tulsa condos

A married couple was found dead two days before Thanksgiving in an apparent murder-suicide at a south Tulsa condominium on Tuesday, police reported.

Officers responded to Benchmark Condos, 9247 S. Urbana Ave., about 5:30 p.m. after a family member of Greg and Tina Griffin found their bodies inside, Tulsa Police Homicide Lt. Brandon Watkins said.

Watkins said information in the case is sparse, but evidence at the scene points to the deaths being a murder-suicide, with Greg Griffin, 47, believed to be the suspect and Tina Griffin, 53, the victim.

Police aren't sure how long the couple had been dead, but the family member told detectives they hadn't heard from the couple in two weeks.

Tina Griffin is Tulsa's 58th homicide victim this year.

