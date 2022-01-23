Hundreds of Oklahomans took to the streets on Saturday to publicly declare their stance against legalized abortion and to share their hopes that 2022 will be the year Roe v. Wade is finally overturned.
March for Life demonstrators at state Capitol hope Roe v. Wade overturned before 50th anniversary
- Carla Hinton The Oklahoman
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
City animal control officers are investigating an incident at Paws on Pearl doggie day care center to determine whether to pursue animal cruelty charges.
- Updated
A man in his 20s or 30s was fatally shot Monday afternoon the Villas at Hope Valley apartment complex near 61st and Peoria.
- Updated
A trooper performed a tactical vehicle intervention in east Tulsa to end the ensuing pursuit and the man reportedly got out of his car with a firearm.
- Updated
The warrant alleges that Dillon Charles Wilson, 25, committed first-degree murder in Indian Country in connection with the fatal shooting of Jamitric Landrum at the Sandy Park Apartments.
- Updated
The Supreme Court ruling doesn't mean police have no jurisdiction among tribal members in Broken Arrow, where neighbor dogs attacked a man's terriers. But it also doesn't provide an easy path to justice.
- Updated
The man's death is Tulsa's fifth homicide this year.
- Updated
Stanley Dandridge was arrested Tuesday afternoon on a first-degree murder complaint in the shooting death of Mack Long, 38, at the Villas at Hope Valley apartment complex.
- Updated
Tommy McGlasson, 37, of Vinita faces two misdemeanor counts of deprivation of rights under color of law on allegations that he submitted false information to obtain warrants to search for information.
Man whose murder conviction, life without parole sentence was overturned pleads guilty in federal court
- Updated
Erik Sherney Williams, 45, admitted to shooting his former girlfriend, Christian Shockley, 24, outside her eastside Tulsa apartment on Oct. 8, 2014.
Prosecutors: Northeastern Oklahoma matriarch, associates led retail theft ring that spanned at least five states
- Updated
The Tulsa-area organization allegedly paid more than 20 "boosters" to steal large quantities of over-the-counter medication from stores. More than $10 million was stolen, authorities said.