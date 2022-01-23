 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
March for Life demonstrators at state Capitol hope Roe v. Wade overturned before 50th anniversary
0 Comments

March for Life demonstrators at state Capitol hope Roe v. Wade overturned before 50th anniversary

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Hundreds of Oklahomans took to the streets on Saturday to publicly declare their stance against legalized abortion and to share their hopes that 2022 will be the year Roe v. Wade is finally overturned.

Read the rest of the story here at The Oklahoman.com. Some stories require a subscription.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: What will it take to keep schools open?

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert