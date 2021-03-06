Manslaughter warrant issued for Tulsa man after fatal collision

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Tulsa man in connection with a fatal collision that occurred last fall.

Reyes Lopez was charged March 2 with first-degree manslaughter in the death of Deasy "Daisy" Chairez, according to court documents.

Lopez was driving a Toyota Sienna south on North Utica Avenue at "an excessive speed" and without a driver's license when he struck a Jeep that was stopped at a red light at the Admiral Boulevard intersection on Oct. 31, prosecutors and police allege.

The impact shoved the Jeep into the intersection, and three vehicles that were westbound on Admiral were also struck, the Tulsa Police Department reported at the time. The Jeep burst into flames, and a passenger in the Jeep was killed, police said then.

The charging document and a Facebook post from the Tulsa Police Department on Friday night identify Chairez as the passenger who died.

After the crash, Lopez listed his address at an apartment near 21st Street and Memorial Drive, but as of December, he had moved out, police said in the post. Police said they believe he is still in the Tulsa area.