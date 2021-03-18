Manslaughter conviction for ex-Tulsa Police officer overturned on jurisdiction grounds post-McGirt

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday overturned a state manslaughter conviction and 15-year prison sentence given to a former Tulsa Police officer, clearing the way for his eventual release while he faces similar charges in federal court.

The state appellate court found that a landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma issued last summer meant Shannon Kepler’s manslaughter conviction and sentence was invalid because the state didn’t have the jurisdiction to prosecute him.

“The ruling in McGirt governs this case and requires us to find the State of Oklahoma was without jurisdiction to prosecute Kepler,” the court said in its four-page opinion.

In keeping with recent McGirt-related decisions, the appellate court gave itself 20 days before it would issue a final order closing the case to give federal prosecutors time to coordinate with state officials on the case transfer.

A federal judge has already ruled Kepler to be released from custody pending his trial, over the objections of prosecutors.

Kepler is believed to be one of hundreds who have sought to overturn their state convictions after Jimcy McGirt in July won his appeal before the U.S. Supreme Court on jurisdictional grounds.

