A man died at a local hospital Monday after sustaining injuries in a shooting the day before, Tulsa police said.

Ismeal King, 37, was found Sunday with a gunshot wound to his chest after officers responded to a call about a shooting at 4300 South Garnett Road, according to a news release.

Detectives are investigating King's death as the 13th homicide this year in Tulsa.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

