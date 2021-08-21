 Skip to main content
Man wounded in overnight shooting at Tulsa club
Man wounded in overnight shooting at Tulsa club

A man was injured after being wounded in a shooting outside a Tulsa club early Saturday, police said.

The incident happened just after midnight at club near in the 5100 block of South Mingo Avenue when a bar security guard tried to stop patrons from leaving the establishment with alcohol.

Police said the patrons reportedly retreated to a vehicles, grabbed firearms and shot at the security guard.

The guard, police said, returned fire, striking one of the armed patrons.

The wounded man was taken to an area hospital for treatment, police said.

The other suspect was taken into custody and questioned by police.

No other injuries were reported at the scene.

