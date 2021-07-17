 Skip to main content
Man wounded in neck during shooting in north Tulsa neighborhood
A man was hospitalized Saturday afternoon after being shot in the neck, Tulsa police said.

The unidentified victim was found by first responders about about 11 a.m. in the 1700 block of North Peoria Avenue, said Sgt. James Stump.

During the course of the investigation, detectives determined the incident actually occurred earlier in the 1500 block of East Seminole Street.

The man was taken by ambulance from the area to a local hospital for wounds that were not considered life threatening, said Stump.

Police were unable to provide a description of a possible shooter.

