Man, woman shot in south Tulsa apartment complex

Two people are in critical condition after getting shot multiple times Friday night in an apartment complex near 71st Street and Sheridan, Tulsa police said.

Officers responded to several shots fired calls in the Eagle Point apartment complex at around 10 p.m. Friday where they found two victims, a man and a woman, shot multiple times in the parking lot, Sergeant Brad Staggs said.

The victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition, Staggs said.

Staggs said they located the suspect, who either called police about the shooting himself or had a family member do it, and took him into custody. The suspect was being cooperative in the investigation, Staggs said.

Investigators currently have no information about a motive or the relation between the subjects involved, Staggs said, but several firearms were recovered at the scene.