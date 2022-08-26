Man, woman sentenced to 10 years for fentanyl distribution conspiracy

A man and woman from Tulsa were sentenced in federal court this week for conspiring to distribute fentanyl, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma announced.

Jennifer Canales, 31, and Ali Bashir Milad, 33, were sentenced to 10 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release. The two previously pleaded guilty to drug conspiracy.

On Jan. 28, 2021, Tulsa police officers located more than 600 grams of fentanyl, a pill press, a blender used to mix drugs, cutting agents and scales in Canales' home. They also found two guns and ammunition.

Canales told officers the residence was hers and that she knew that Milad, who lived there, sold drugs, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office. Milad was later arrested.

Then on April 15, 2021, officers searched Canales' home again and found her hiding there. In total, they found about 1,280 grams of fentanyl in multiple bags in the home, nearly $23,000 in cash and a ledger Canales used in the drug-trafficking operation, the press release says.