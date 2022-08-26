 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man, woman sentenced to 10 years for fentanyl distribution conspiracy

  • Updated
  • 0

A man and woman from Tulsa were sentenced in federal court this week for conspiring to distribute fentanyl, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma announced.

Jennifer Canales, 31, and Ali Bashir Milad, 33, were sentenced to 10 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release. The two previously pleaded guilty to drug conspiracy.

On Jan. 28, 2021, Tulsa police officers located more than 600 grams of fentanyl, a pill press, a blender used to mix drugs, cutting agents and scales in Canales' home. They also found two guns and ammunition.

Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now

Canales told officers the residence was hers and that she knew that Milad, who lived there, sold drugs, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office. Milad was later arrested.

Then on April 15, 2021, officers searched Canales' home again and found her hiding there. In total, they found about 1,280 grams of fentanyl in multiple bags in the home, nearly $23,000 in cash and a ledger Canales used in the drug-trafficking operation, the press release says.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Former Sand Springs church youth group leader sentenced

Former Sand Springs church youth group leader sentenced

Prosecutors contended that Thomas Daniel Johnson, 49, engaged in a sexualized-relationship using text messaging when the minor was 11, 12 and 13 years old, thus committing the crime of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor.

Watch Now: Related Video

Prince Harry remembers Princess Diana near the 25th anniversary of her death

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert