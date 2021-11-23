 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man, woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide at south Tulsa condos
0 Comments

Man, woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide at south Tulsa condos

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A man and woman were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide at a south Tulsa condominium complex near 91st Street and Yale Avenue on Tuesday evening, police Lt. Brandon Watkins said.

Police responded to the Benchmark Condos at 9247 S. Urbana Ave. about 5:30 p.m., but Watkins said he was unsure how long the two people had been dead. He said evidence at the scene points to the deaths being a murder-suicide.

Watkins said information about what happened are still sparse, but he said the man and woman appear to be the only two people involved. No children or adults were found deceased or alive at the scene.

The relationship of the man and woman was not yet known Tuesday night, Watkins said.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fighting gas prices, US to release oil from reserve

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Owasso man convicted in COVID-19 loan scam
Crime News

Owasso man convicted in COVID-19 loan scam

  • Updated

Olusola Ojo, 42, was found guilty following a four-day trial in Tulsa federal court of two counts of bank fraud and one count each of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft, a spokeswoman said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert