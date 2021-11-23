Man, woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide at south Tulsa condos

A man and woman were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide at a south Tulsa condominium complex near 91st Street and Yale Avenue on Tuesday evening, police Lt. Brandon Watkins said.

Police responded to the Benchmark Condos at 9247 S. Urbana Ave. about 5:30 p.m., but Watkins said he was unsure how long the two people had been dead. He said evidence at the scene points to the deaths being a murder-suicide.

Watkins said information about what happened are still sparse, but he said the man and woman appear to be the only two people involved. No children or adults were found deceased or alive at the scene.

The relationship of the man and woman was not yet known Tuesday night, Watkins said.