Man with gang ties arrested, charged with murder in home-invasion fatal shooting

A Tulsa man with ties to the Irish Mob gang was arrested Monday after being charged with first-degree murder in a Sunday home-invasion shooting that killed another man with Irish Mob gang ties.
Christopher Polhamus, 27, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary and possession of a firearm after felony conviction in the shooting death of Mitchell Dean Roberts, 34. Officers arrested Polhamus about 2:40 p.m. Monday after he was pulled over in a stolen vehicle, Lt. Brandon Watkins said in a news release.
Polhamus was booked into the Tulsa County jail and is being held on $1.5 million bond, according to online jail records.
Just after 9 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a shooting at a house in the 2400 block of N. Quebec Ave., where they found Roberts in the bedroom dead from a gunshot wound, according to an affidavit.
Roberts’ girlfriend, who lived at the house with Roberts, said she heard the front door get forced open, and when Roberts went to check out the noise, he was confronted by three home invasion suspects.
A short time later, the woman heard a gunshot and believed that was when Roberts was shot, according to the affidavit.
After the gunshot, three men with handguns entered the bedroom the woman was in and demanded she give them car keys. The woman could not find the keys and she heard the men demand Roberts give them car keys, as well. A short time later, she heard a second gunshot, then the men left.
The woman told officers she recognized one of the home invasion suspects from a previous incident, according to the affidavit.
The man, Polhamus, was reportedly part of the Irish Mob gang and was at their house a couple days before the shooting. She said Roberts struck Polhamus with “an asp baton” about four times, according to the affidavit.
Another person at the residence stopped the men when they found out both Roberts and Polhamus were part of the Irish Mob gang, according to the affidavit.
The woman later identified Polhamus as the man she recognized from the shooting and said he was possession of a gun.
Video surveillance shows six individuals — including Polhamus and the other two men involved in the home invasion — who were at the residence during the shooting, according to the affidavit. None of the other suspects have been identified yet.
