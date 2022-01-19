Man whose murder conviction, life without parole sentence was overturned pleads guilty

A man whose overturned murder conviction and life without parole sentence is still on appeal by the state, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Tulsa federal court to second-degree murder in the 2014 fatal shooting of his ex-girlfriend.
Erik Sherney Williams, 45, admitted to shooting Christian Shockley, 24, outside her eastside Tulsa apartment Oct. 8, 2014.
Shockley was an American Indian and the shooting occurred within the Muscogee Nation reservation.
Shockley had recently ended a relationship with Williams, the Tulsa World previously reported, citing court records.
A federal grand jury named Williams in an indictment filed March 24, charging him with first-degree murder in Indian Country and causing death by using and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence after Williams challenged his state judgment and conviction on jurisdictional grounds.
The indictment came one day before the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals issued a ruling that overturned Williams’ 2016 first-degree murder conviction and life without parole sentence in the death of Shockley.
Federal prosecutors on Friday filed a reduced charge of second-degree murder in Indian Country against Williams, a sign that a guilty plea is in the works.
However, Williams’ state case is still pending despite federal prosecutors’ pursuit of him in Tulsa federal court.
State Attorney General John O’Connor has challenged the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals’ March 25 decision to overturn Williams’ judgment and sentence in the U.S. Supreme Court.
As it has dozens of other cases, the state is asking the Supreme Court to either overturn its July 2020 McGirt ruling altogether or modify it to permit the state to share joint jurisdiction with the federal government in cases where the suspect is non-American Indian and the victim is a member of a federally-recognized tribe.
The McGirt ruling has resulted in the state of Oklahoma not having jurisdiction in much of the eastern half of the state when the crime involves an American Indian and the offense occurred within one of six reservations governed by the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Muscogee, Seminole or Quapaw Nations.
Williams is scheduled to be sentenced July 28.