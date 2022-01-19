Man whose murder conviction, life without parole sentence was overturned pleads guilty

Federal prosecutors on Friday filed a reduced charge of second-degree murder in Indian Country against Williams, a sign that a guilty plea is in the works.

However, Williams’ state case is still pending despite federal prosecutors’ pursuit of him in Tulsa federal court.

State Attorney General John O’Connor has challenged the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals’ March 25 decision to overturn Williams’ judgment and sentence in the U.S. Supreme Court.

As it has dozens of other cases, the state is asking the Supreme Court to either overturn its July 2020 McGirt ruling altogether or modify it to permit the state to share joint jurisdiction with the federal government in cases where the suspect is non-American Indian and the victim is a member of a federally-recognized tribe.

The McGirt ruling has resulted in the state of Oklahoma not having jurisdiction in much of the eastern half of the state when the crime involves an American Indian and the offense occurred within one of six reservations governed by the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Muscogee, Seminole or Quapaw Nations.

Williams is scheduled to be sentenced July 28.

