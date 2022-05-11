Man whose conviction was one of first overturned on tribal jurisdiction grounds receives life in federal prison

The man whose murder conviction was one of the first cases to be overturned in state court due to tribal jurisdiction has received a life sentence in federal court, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced.

Patrick Dwayne Murphy, 53, was convicted in August 2021 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma of second-degree murder in Indian Country, murder in Indian Country in perpetration of kidnapping, and kidnapping resulting in death after his 2000 state conviction in McIntosh County District Court was overturned in 2017 in the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver.

“After more than twenty years, justice has been restored to the George Jacobs family,” said U.S. Attorney Christopher J. Wilson. “Although the life sentences imposed by the Court will not take away the family’s pain and sorrow, they can take solace knowing the defendant will be held accountable for the heinous crimes he committed.”

Murphy had been on Oklahoma's death row since a McIntosh County jury convicted him in 2000 and recommended the death sentence in the August 28, 1999, kidnapping, murder and genital mutilation of George Jacobs Sr., 49.

Jacobs was Murphy’s girlfriend’s ex-husband.

His body was found in a ditch along a county road near Vernon, about 15 miles west of Eufaula, on Aug. 28, 1999. Testimony at the trial indicated that Jacobs was dragged from a vehicle by three men, who then kicked and punched him before he was attacked with a knife.

A passerby found Jacobs in the ditch with his face bloodied and slashes across his chest and stomach, according to the ruling.

Jacobs’ genitals had been severed and his throat slit. It was estimated that he bled to death in four to 12 minutes.

"The nature and circumstances of the defendant's brutal killing of George Jacobs are beyond description, and inescapable in the eyes of justice," said Edward Gray, special agent in charge of the FBI's Oklahoma City Field Office.

Murphy challenged his state conviction on several fronts, including claims that the state of Oklahoma did not have jurisdiction because he was American Indian and the crime occurred within the historic boundaries of the Muscogee Nation reservation.

The U.S. Supreme Court later affirmed that claim in 2020 along with issuing its now famously similar ruling involving the appeal of child sex abuser Jimcy McGirt.

Federal prosecutors were able to secure a conviction of Murphy in 2021 despite the loss of some evidence and difficulty tracking down witnesses from more than 20 years ago.

The life sentences on each count were ordered to run concurrently.

Featured video: Supreme Court lets McGirt ruling stand, will consider letting Oklahoma share jurisdiction

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.