Man who was shot by officer after ramming police vehicles now faces federal charges

A man who was shot by a Tulsa police officer after his vehicle rammed two police cars has been federally charged with assault, according to court documents.

Andrew Roberts, 65, a Cherokee Nation citizen, was charged in the federal Northern District of Oklahoma with assault with intent to commit murder in Indian Country and assault with a dangerous weapon in Indian Country.

On Saturday about 3:30 p.m., two officers were transporting a prisoner through downtown Tulsa when one of the officers, who was in a separate car behind the other officer's car, noticed a vehicle being driven erratically.

The officer thought the driver might be trying to get the attention of the police, so the officer pulled over at Sixth Street and Denver Avenue, according to an FBI agent's affidavit, filed in U.S. District Court on Tuesday.

The vehicle, later determined to be driven by Roberts, sped past the trailing officer's car, hitting that car's side mirror, according to the affidavit. The vehicle then attempted to hit the lead officer's car, but she maneuvered it out of the way, the affidavit says.

Roberts then turned his car around and attempted to T-bone the second officer's car, but he was able to move out of the way, as well.

Roberts then fled in his car, but the officers were unable to follow since they were transporting a prisoner.

Roberts then drove to a house west of downtown Tulsa, where he argued with the resident and said he was going to ram his car into the house, according to the affidavit.

The resident told Roberts to leave and called the police.

An officer responded to that 911 call and saw Roberts' car speeding up behind her. The officer, who was at a stop sign, accelerated to lessen the impact of the impact as Roberts' car rammed the back of the officer's car. He then he drove to the driver's side of the police car and continued to ram it, according to the affidavit.

Roberts then tried to hit the officer's car head-on, but the officer was able to move out of the way.

Another officer arrived and parked at Kipp Tulsa University Prep High School, near where Roberts was still attempting to ram the other officer's car. That officer got out of his car and drew his gun.

Roberts then pointed his vehicle at that officer and started driving toward him, according to the affidavit. That officer fired his gun at Roberts' car and then jumped out of its way.

The officer continued shooting at the car as Roberts drove in a circle around the officer, the affidavit says.

The vehicle then hit a tree, and officers took Roberts into custody.

He had been shot and was taken by ambulance to a hospital in critical condition, Tulsa Police Capt. Richard Meulenberg said Saturday. An update on Roberts' condition has not been released.

The officers whose cars were rammed reportedly were not injured.

