A man who surrendered in connection with a north Tulsa homicide last April has pleaded guilty to an amended charge.

Lucky Calvert, 43, pleaded guilty last week to charges of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction in the death of Elliott Zachery. He was originally charged with first-degree murder.

Calvert killed Zachery, 44, before dawn April 7, 2022, outside a unit at the Seminole Hills Apartments, 1624 E. Virgin St. A neighbor discovered Zachery shot to death that morning, and his autopsy noted that he was shot three times in his head, face and wrist. A toxicology report recorded methamphetamine in his blood.

Calvert called the police late the next day and arranged to meet them at a convenience store to turn himself in.

His attorney wrote in plea documents that, previously convicted of three felonies, Calvert possessed a firearm and "during the course of that felony and as a result of it, (Calvert) took the life of E.Z."

Tulsa County District Judge Clifford Smith ordered Calvert to serve at least 85% of two concurrent 25-year sentences in Oklahoma Department of Corrections custody before he can become eligible for parole.

Calvert remained in the Tulsa County jail on Monday, according to online records.