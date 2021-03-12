Man who threw fatal punch at Tulsa bus station gets 2-year federal prison term

A man who admitted to fatally punching another man at the Tulsa downtown bus station was sentenced to federal prison Friday.

Harlan Frank Hardiman, 51, will spend two years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty earlier to involuntary manslaughter in an agreement with prosecutors that called for him to serve 21 to 27 months behind bars.

Hardiman pleaded guilty Nov. 20 after he was initially charged by indictment with voluntary manslaughter in Indian Country in connection with the death of Barry Harrell, 66.

Prosecutors said Harrell hit his head on pavement after Hardiman punched him at the Metropolitan Tulsa Transit Authority downtown bus station, 319 S. Denver Ave.

Hardiman, who is Black, claimed Harrell, a member of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, called him a racial slur.

Harrell, who was unconscious when police arrived at the scene, died later at a local hospital.

In his plea agreement, Hardiman admitted to walking away from Harrell after punching him.

“I admit Mr. Harrell laid on the concrete sidewalk approximately 15 minutes before a passerby stopped to give assistance,” Hardiman wrote in his plea.