Man who threatended to kill law enforcement officers, families sentenced

A Tulsa man who threatened to kill law enforcement officers and their families was sentenced Wednesday to a term of time served.
U.S. Chief District Judge John Dowdell gave Demonte Bell, 35, the sentence of time served in accordance with a plea agreement with prosecutors.
Bell has been in custody since Dec. 28, 2019 after he was arrested on charges he violated the terms of his supervised release in a 2011 case where he pleaded guilty to conspiring to kill law enforcement officers.
In the most recent case, prosecutors charged Bell with one count of threatening to murder a member of the immediate family of a law enforcement officer and one count of threatening to kill a law enforcement officer.
The charges stem from when Tulsa Police officers and members of the U.S. Marshals Service Northern Oklahoma Violent Crimes Task Force were transporting Bell to the Tulsa jail from a Marshal Service holding cell following his arrest on a warrant issued in June 2019, according to a criminal complaint.
Bell refused to comply with officers when he was being transported from a holding cell to Tulsa jail, requiring other officers to pick him up and place him in a wheelchair.
After entering an elevator with officers, Bell allegedly told them: “I’m gonna kill all of y’all” and “I’m going to be coming back for all of y’all” and “I’m gonna kill your kids.”
Bell had been arrested about a year prior on a warrant that alleged he had violated the conditions of his release in another case involving threats toward law enforcement.
In that case, Bell was sentenced in 2012 to eight years in prison after admitting to acting as a go-between in a January 2011 failed plot to kill former Tulsa Police detective Sgt. Mike Huff.
Bell served that sentence but was was re-arrested after he failed in 2018 to submit to drug testing on one occasion and tested positive for marijuana on another, both violations of his release terms.
After being charged in the most recent case, a grand jury on March 2 indicted Bell on the two counts of making threats to officers and their families.
Bell faced up to 10 years in prison on each count, according to his plea agreement.
Bell also must serve three years of supervised release under the U.S. Probation Office.