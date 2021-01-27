Man who threatended to kill law enforcement officers, families sentenced

A Tulsa man who threatened to kill law enforcement officers and their families was sentenced Wednesday to a term of time served.

U.S. Chief District Judge John Dowdell gave Demonte Bell, 35, the sentence of time served in accordance with a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Bell has been in custody since Dec. 28, 2019 after he was arrested on charges he violated the terms of his supervised release in a 2011 case where he pleaded guilty to conspiring to kill law enforcement officers.

In the most recent case, prosecutors charged Bell with one count of threatening to murder a member of the immediate family of a law enforcement officer and one count of threatening to kill a law enforcement officer.

The charges stem from when Tulsa Police officers and members of the U.S. Marshals Service Northern Oklahoma Violent Crimes Task Force were transporting Bell to the Tulsa jail from a Marshal Service holding cell following his arrest on a warrant issued in June 2019, according to a criminal complaint.

Bell refused to comply with officers when he was being transported from a holding cell to Tulsa jail, requiring other officers to pick him up and place him in a wheelchair.