Man who served prison sentence for murder now faces murder charge again

Also on the recording, Kelly can be heard blaming his wife for shooting Moran a second time, according to the affidavit.

However, Kelly told investigators during an interview that Moran shot herself in the head after Kelly handed her a gun and that he became so upset after she shot herself that he fired a second shot into her torso.

Kelly’s wife denied to investigators that she was present when Moran was killed but acknowledged that Kelly did ask her to provide an alibi for him if questioned by authorities, according to the affidavit.

Moran was found insane after the 2003 drowning death of her 17-month-old son, Alex. She reportedly told authorities when she was arrested that “God told me to do it.”

She was released from a mental hospital in 2011 after being deemed no longer a danger to society or herself.

Kelly, meanwhile, was released from federal prison in July, according to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons website.

He was 22 when he was sentenced in 1992 to a 30-year federal prison sentence after a jury found him guilty of second-degree murder in the Ottawa County slaying of Vernon C. Moyer Jr., 31, according to Tulsa World archives.