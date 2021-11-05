Man who served prison sentence for murder now faces murder charge again

A Miami, Oklahoma, man who recently was released from prison after serving a murder sentence now faces new first-degree murder and related charges in connection with the slaying of an Ottawa County woman.
Jimmy Gene Kelly Jr., 51, was charged Friday in Tulsa federal court with first-degree murder in Indian Country and causing death by use of a firearm during a crime of violence.
Kelly, who was arrested Wednesday in Pryor, is charged in connection with the murder of 47-year-old Toni Moran, also known as Tony Elizabeth Torres. He is being held without bail in the Tulsa County jail.
Moran’s body was found by a worker Monday in the area of South 560 and East 30 roads in Ottawa County. She had been shot once in the head and once in the torso, according to court documents.
A person working as a confidential source for law enforcement called the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday to say Kelly had told the informant that he had killed someone, records show.
The source, who said he served prison time with Kelly, said he later recorded Kelly the same day when the two met to discuss a firearm purchase, according to court records.
On the recording, Kelly is heard discussing how he shot Moran in the head, according to the court affidavit submitted in support of the arrest warrant and charges.
Also on the recording, Kelly can be heard blaming his wife for shooting Moran a second time, according to the affidavit.
However, Kelly told investigators during an interview that Moran shot herself in the head after Kelly handed her a gun and that he became so upset after she shot herself that he fired a second shot into her torso.
Kelly’s wife denied to investigators that she was present when Moran was killed but acknowledged that Kelly did ask her to provide an alibi for him if questioned by authorities, according to the affidavit.
Moran was found insane after the 2003 drowning death of her 17-month-old son, Alex. She reportedly told authorities when she was arrested that “God told me to do it.”
She was released from a mental hospital in 2011 after being deemed no longer a danger to society or herself.
Kelly, meanwhile, was released from federal prison in July, according to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons website.
He was 22 when he was sentenced in 1992 to a 30-year federal prison sentence after a jury found him guilty of second-degree murder in the Ottawa County slaying of Vernon C. Moyer Jr., 31, according to Tulsa World archives.
Kelly told a jury at his trial that he lured Moyer to a remote area north of Miami in 1991 under the guise of a fishing trip, only to choke and beat him to death with a bumper jack.
The case was prosecuted in Tulsa federal court, a rarity for murder cases at the time, because the slaying occurred on land owned either by the Quapaw Nation or a tribal member and Kelly was a member of the Cherokee Nation.
Murder charges have become common place in Tulsa federal court since the U.S. Supreme Court's 2020 McGirt ruling and subsequent state court rulings affirmed the continued existence of the Five Tribes' reservations because Congress never disestablished them.
In October, the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals expanded those rulings again when it recognized the historic boundaries of the Quapaw Nation reservation, located in far northeastern Ottawa County, also had never been disestablished by Congress.
The ruling expanded federal jurisdiction in major crimes beyond just tribe or tribal member-owned land to include any land within the reservation.