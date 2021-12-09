Man who provided gun used to fatally shoot TPD officer Sgt. Craig Johnson sentenced

A Calera man who admitted to supplying the gun used to shoot two Tulsa Police officers, one of whom died, was sentenced Thursday to time served in custody.
U.S. District Judge Claire Eagan sentenced Jakob Gerald Garland to also serve five months of home confinement in addition to three years supervised release.
Garland, 29, pleaded guilty Nov. 9, 2020 to one count of possessing a firearm while a prohibited person in Tulsa federal court as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors.
After a portion of the hearing was sealed to the public, Garland addressed the court prior to sentencing. He spoke mostly about his past drug use, calling it “wrong,” and how it had affected his relationship with his family.
Garland told Eagan he was “asking for a chance to prove myself” in his hope to lead a "normal, sober life.”
Eagan requested U.S. Marshals see that Garland was released from custody by the end of Thursday so he could begin serving his home confinement term. He is permitted to leave his home for work or other approved reasons.
Eagan reminded Garland that the terms of his release include a ban on possessing guns, “no matter where you live” and that he cannot consume illegal drugs, including marijuana.
“It’s all on you at this point,” Eagan told Garland.
A grand jury named Garland in a two-count indictment unsealed Sept. 15, 2020 that charged him with the weapons charge as well as one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Prosecutors said when Garland was arrested Sept. 14, 2020 that he had traded a Glock .40-caliber pistol to David Anthony Ware for heroin two weeks prior to the shooting.
Prosecutors alleged Ware used the gun to wound Tulsa Police Officer Aurash Zarkeshan and kill Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson during a traffic stop on June 29, 2020.
Garland, who is listed as a resident of Tulsa and Broken Arrow in court documents, has seven prior felony convictions dating to 2017, all of which were for larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Garland faced up to 10 years in prison on the weapons charge under the law and 71 months in prison under federal sentencing guidelines.
Garland was originally to be sentenced in February.
However, his sentencing date was delayed several times.
In July, Eagan permitted Garland to attend in-person drug treatment at a Choctaw Nation funded facility when a bed became available.
Garland is one of three people implicated in the shootings of the officers.
A jury in April found Matthew Hall guilty of two counts of being an accessory in the shootings of Zarkeshan and Johnson.
A judge sentenced Hall, believed to be Ware’s get-away driver, to serve 24-years in prison.
Ware, meanwhile, has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder, shooting with intent to kill and three related counts, including possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.
Ware’s trial is scheduled to begin April 4.
The case against Garland was the first filed under the 2150 Initiative — named for Johnson’s badge number — which former U.S. Attorney Trent Shores said focused on recovery of firearms from those who possess them illegally or provide them illegally to others.
Featured video: U.S. 169 portion dedicated to TPD Sgt. killed in line of duty