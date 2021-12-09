Man who provided gun used to fatally shoot TPD officer Sgt. Craig Johnson sentenced

A Calera man who admitted to supplying the gun used to shoot two Tulsa Police officers, one of whom died, was sentenced Thursday to time served in custody.

U.S. District Judge Claire Eagan sentenced Jakob Gerald Garland to also serve five months of home confinement in addition to three years supervised release.

Garland, 29, pleaded guilty Nov. 9, 2020 to one count of possessing a firearm while a prohibited person in Tulsa federal court as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors.

After a portion of the hearing was sealed to the public, Garland addressed the court prior to sentencing. He spoke mostly about his past drug use, calling it “wrong,” and how it had affected his relationship with his family.

Garland told Eagan he was “asking for a chance to prove myself” in his hope to lead a "normal, sober life.”

Eagan requested U.S. Marshals see that Garland was released from custody by the end of Thursday so he could begin serving his home confinement term. He is permitted to leave his home for work or other approved reasons.