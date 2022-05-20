Man who matches description of child stalker is charged with home burglary

A man who matched the description of someone seen following pre-teen girls home from a school bus stop this month faces a federal second-degree burglary complaint.

William Parnell, 19, admitted to police following his arrest Wednesday that he burglarized a south Tulsa home, thinking a child was probably in the residence at the time, a court affidavit states.

A 10-year-old girl told police she was home by herself Monday in the area of 84th Street and Oswego Avenue when she noticed a masked man in her backyard looking at her.

The girl said she was able to flee the home and alert a neighbor, who reported seeing a man climbing a fence before running north on Oswego.

Responding police officers and the girl’s parents found that a glass door in the back of the house had been broken.

The parents reported that a loaded semi-automatic handgun was missing.

According to a police affidavit, Parnell told police he threw the stolen pistol into a Jenks pond. The weapon has not been recovered, according to the Wednesday-dated affidavit.

Tulsa federal prosecutors charged Parnell on Friday with one count of second-degree burglary in Indian Country.

Tulsa police arrested Parnell at St. Francis Hospital South, 10501 E. 91st St., on Wednesday after being called there to investigate an assault on a nurse, according to the affidavit by by Tulsa Police Department Detective Jon Paul Baker, which was submitted in support of a warrant for Parnell's arrest.

Parnell told police he checked into the hospital on Tuesday after taking “too many pills,” according to the affidavit.

Hospital officials told police that Parnell began punching a wall and mirror in his room on Wednesday before hitting his own head against a wall.

Parnell is alleged to have shoved a nurse into a wall when the nurse tried to intervene. Parnell then wrapped his arms around the nurse from behind until the nurse was able to break free and notify other hospital staff.

Parnell’s arrest follows at least two earlier reports of a man following young girls home from a school bus stop in south Tulsa.

In one case, the parents of the 10-year-old girl whose home was burglarized Monday told police that on May 13 a man matching Parnell’s description had rung their front doorbell after pulling on the storm door. The man asked if he could use the bathroom, they said.

Another parent told police that also on May 13 she confronted a man who matched Parnell’s description when he tried to follow her 12-year-old daughter home from the school bus stop.

“I am just walking here,” the neighbor reported the man saying after being confronted.

