Man who made bomb to blow up watermelons sentenced to time already served

A Broken Arrow man was sentenced Thursday to time already served after he pleaded guilty earlier in Tulsa federal court to making an illegal explosive device.

A judge Thursday signed off on a plea deal between prosecutors and Zane Paul Bennett that calls for the 20-year-old to also serve three years of supervised release.

Bennett pleaded guilty April 1 to one count of unlawful manufacture of a destructive device after Broken Arrow police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that contained the homemade bomb.

Bennett’s girlfriend was driving alone in the vehicle Jan. 24 when Broken Arrow police stopped her car in connection with a shoplifting investigation.

The girlfriend told police the device in the back seat of the vehicle belonged to Bennett, when asked about the object.

Police described the device as “four red ‘Boom Sticks’ with green fuses tied together (and) ... one bottle rocket in the middle the green fuses were tied to.”

Bennett told police after arriving at the scene on foot that he made the device with flash powder from fireworks, treble hooks, screws, rivets and a fuse while staying at a Broken Arrow motel.

Bennett told police he built the device to blow up watermelons.

Bennett was held in jail for about six months before he was released on bond in late June.