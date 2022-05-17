Man who killed woman, left body at Chandler Park sentenced to life without parole

A Sand Springs man who killed a woman and pushed her body off a drop-off at Chandler Park last year has been sentenced to life in prison.
A jury convicted Nicholas Allen McCarty, 26, of first-degree murder and unlawful removal of a dead body in the Jan. 24, 2021, strangling death of Keli Gilbert, 54.
Associate District Judge Clifford Smith followed the jury's recommendation in late April and sentenced McCarty to life in prison without parole for the murder count and life in prison for the body removal count, with the terms to run consecutively.
After being found in possession of Gilbert's phone, McCarty initially tried to pin the killing on two of his associates, telling Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office detectives that he helped one dispose of Gilbert's body, according to court documents. When detectives found their alibis checked out, McCarty said he strangled the woman following a brief argument and disposed of her body alone.
- Michael Overall: Reintroducing Tulsa to a ‘forgotten’ Frank Lloyd Wright masterpiece
- Proposed Oklahoma employer Canoo loses $125 million in first quarter, states misgivings about future
- Watch Now: Kristin Chenoweth reveals connection to Girl Scout murders in new documentary
- Interior Department releases first report on Indian boarding school impact
- 9-foot, 6-inch alligator caught, euthanized, at Claremore Lake
- Passenger with no flying experience lands plane at Florida airport after pilot became incapacitated
- 40% more people living on the streets in Tulsa, annual headcount finds
- Proposed local law would allow police to remove homeless people from sidewalks, other public rights of way
- Former Booker T. Washington WR JJ Hester commits to OU from the portal
- Multiple dead, injured in shootings in Houston, Southern California — a day after Buffalo shooting
- Family reveals cause of Naomi Judd's death
- 'You feel comfortable in this place': Viktor Hovland readies for PGA Championship in his adopted home state
- City selects developer for Evans-Fintube property; project includes saving Oklahoma Iron Works Building
- Bob Doucette: My go-to places to take people who are new to Tulsa
- Deaths published Friday, May 13, 2022
McCarty has filed an appeal. He is currently imprisoned at an Oklahoma Department of Corrections facility in Lexington, according to online records.
kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.