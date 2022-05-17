 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man who killed woman, left body at Chandler Park sentenced to life without parole

  • Updated
A Sand Springs man who killed a woman and pushed her body off a drop-off at Chandler Park last year has been sentenced to life in prison. 

A jury convicted Nicholas Allen McCarty, 26, of first-degree murder and unlawful removal of a dead body in the Jan. 24, 2021, strangling death of Keli Gilbert, 54. 

Associate District Judge Clifford Smith followed the jury's recommendation in late April and sentenced McCarty to life in prison without parole for the murder count and life in prison for the body removal count, with the terms to run consecutively. 

After being found in possession of Gilbert's phone, McCarty initially tried to pin the killing on two of his associates, telling Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office detectives that he helped one dispose of Gilbert's body, according to court documents. When detectives found their alibis checked out, McCarty said he strangled the woman following a brief argument and disposed of her body alone. 

McCarty has filed an appeal. He is currently imprisoned at an Oklahoma Department of Corrections facility in Lexington, according to online records.

NicholasMcCarty.JPG

McCarty

 Oklahoma Department of Corrections

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

