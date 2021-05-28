Man who had drugs delivered from Mexico to Tulsa residence sentenced to decade in federal prison

A Tulsa man was sentenced in federal court Thursday for attempting to have heroin mailed to his Tulsa residence from Mexico and for an intent to distribute heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine.
Shane McClearan Wright, 44, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma said in a news release.
Wright pleaded guilty Jan. 7 to possession of the controlled substances with intent to distribute.
“Shane Wright attempted to have nearly 2 kilos of heroin shipped to Oklahoma and planned to distribute a trio of deadly drugs — fentanyl, methamphetamine and heroin — onto the streets of Tulsa,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.
But because of the swift work of the U.S. Bureau of Customs and Border Protection, Homeland Security Investigations, the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control, and the Tulsa Police Department, which all assisted in the investigation, a drug dealer is off the streets and headed to prison, Johnson said.
“Those seeking to profit from the distribution of these dangerous, life-altering drugs will face swift prosecution and accountability for their crimes,” said Ryan L. Spradlin, special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations in Dallas.
“While we recognize the users addicted to these illicit substances need help, our most pressing priority as a law enforcement agency is to eradicate the source of this scourge, placing the traffickers that bring these drugs into our communities behind bars.”
On Sept. 10, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer found anomalies in an X-ray of a package headed to northern Oklahoma from Mexico, the news release said. A K-9 unit then discovered 1.84 kilograms of heroin in the package.
Officers discovered that the package was intended for Wright, who was known to local law enforcement as a narcotics courier.
Law enforcement replaced the 1.84 kilograms with 100 grams of heroin as a representative delivery sample, and then on Sept. 15 an officer from the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control posed as a FedEx delivery driver and knocked on Wright's door to have him sign for the package, according to the news release.
Once Wright received the package, officers used a search warrant and reportedly found $6,975 cash in a lock box, more heroin, fentanyl, meth, unknown white pills and a digital scale at the residence.
Wright was on probation for previous drug possession and distribution convictions stemming from two Tulsa County cases in 2016 and 2017 at the time, according to Oklahoma Department of Corrections records.