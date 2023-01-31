Man who fled U.S. after financial crimes indictment pleads guilty

A former Tulsan who fled the U.S. after he was indicted for financial crimes pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court.

In a plea agreement with prosecutors, Paul Bowker, 60, admitted to one count of bank fraud and one count of failing to pay over $3.6 million in income and FICA tax withholdings while he worked as a chief financial officer at the nonprofit agency CREOKS

Bowker also admitted to embezzling about $130,000 while he worked at the nonprofit health organization.

“The personal expenditures that I charged on the corporate credit card included, among other things, purchases at drug stores, department stores, online retailers, furniture stores, gas stations and liquor stores,” Bowker wrote in his plea agreement.

A grand jury named Bowker in a 107-count indictment filed Sept. 5, 2019, in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma that included 100 counts of bank fraud.

Bowker, a British national, was a permanent resident alien of the United States at the time of the alleged crimes, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

In 2019, after he was interviewed by federal agents and made aware of the criminal investigation, he fled to Great Britain, according to the release.

Bowker was later arrested as he was preparing to board a flight at an airport in Great Britain, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Bowker waived his right Dec. 14 to a detention hearing and since has been held in custody.

In support of the plea, which still requires judicial approval, the agreement notes that Bowker did not embezzle the tax monies that he failed to pay so the Internal Revenue Service was able to recover the monies owed.

The agreement also calls for Bowker to receive credit on his federal sentence for the approximately eight months that he spent in United Kingdom custody.

Bowker will be permitted to withdraw his plea if the judge opts to reject the agreement.

A bank fraud conviction carries a statutory maximum 30-years in prison, while the tax-related charge carries a statutory maximum five years imprisonment.