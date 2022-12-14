Man who fled U.S. after 100-count bank fraud indictment in 2019 ordered held in custody following arrest

A grand jury charged Bowker by indictment Sept. 5, 2019, with 100 counts of bank fraud and seven counts of failing to remit to the Internal Revenue Service withholding and Social Security taxes from the company totaling $3.6 million during 2014 and 2015.
Bowker also faces 100 bank fraud charges related to his use of a company credit card for allegedly unauthorized personal uses.
The indictment alleges that Bowker used the company credit card to pay for more than $130,000 in personal expenses in 2014 and 2015.
Prosecutors are also seeking a money judgment of at least $130,000 against Bowker.
Bowker on Wednesday waived his right to a detention hearing after the court was told that he could not be released, anyway, because immigration officials have asked that he be detained.
Bowker, a British national, was a permanent resident alien of the United States at the time of the alleged crimes, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
In 2019, after he was interviewed by federal agents and made aware of the criminal investigation, he fled to Great Britain, according to the release.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said it eventually received a tip that led to Bowker’s capture and extradition.
I'm a member of the Projects Team with an emphasis on database analysis. I also cover federal court news, maintain the Tulsa World database page and develop online interactive graphics. Phone: 918-581-8471
