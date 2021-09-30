Man who faked job as spiritual counselor while sexually abusing minor sentenced to life in prison

A Quapaw man who falsely portrayed himself as a Native American spiritual counselor received a life prison sentence after a federal jury convicted him of sexually abusing an American Indian minor, traveling out of state to have illegal sex and illegally possessing government-restricted eagle body parts.

Chief U.S. District Judge John F. Heil III on Thursday ordered Carl Gene Ortner Jr., 57, to serve a life sentence, the maximum prison term permitted under the law, and pay a $100,000 fine.

Ortner originally was charged in 2018 with second-degree rape by Ottawa County District Court prosecutors. He pleaded guilty in 2019 to the rape charge and received a 15-year sentence with all but the first two years suspended.

Ortner did not appeal his state conviction and sentence. But that didn’t stop a federal grand jury from charging him in a five-count indictment unsealed in October.

The indictment followed the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling in July 2020 that the state of Oklahoma did not have jurisdiction to charge American Indians involved in major crimes in Indian Country.