A judge Thursday sentenced a Broken Arrow man to 30 months in prison despite him telling everyone during his trial that he was not the person they wanted.
U.S. District Judge Gregory Frizzell sentenced Rodney Lavvone Burton, 44, after a jury convicted him in February of being a felon in possession of a pistol and ammunition.
Burton, who represented himself during the trial, claimed he was a “Moorish National” who went by the name “Rodney Burton Bey.”
Prosecutors presented evidence from his past encounters with law enforcement authorities to counter Burton’s claim that the man at trial was not the same who had been previously convicted of state felony marijuana possession and delivery charges as well as a federal charge of possession of a firearm after a felony conviction in 2008.
Burton served a 46-month prison term on the 2008 federal firearms conviction.
The evidence at the February trial included matching fingerprints, testimony from a U.S. Probation Office official and Burton’s own statements regarding his date of birth and Social Security number.
After completing his prison term, Burton will have to serve three years of supervision by the U.S. Probation Office.