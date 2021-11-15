Man who allegedly stalked, strangled another in city's latest homicide named in federal criminal complaint

A federal criminal complaint filed Sunday identified the man Terry Limose is accused of stalking and strangling outside a south Tulsa Walmart early Saturday.
Jessie Dean Childers, 51, is a registered member of the Muscogee Creek Nation, an FBI investigator wrote. As such, his alleged killer is subject to federal prosecution under the McGirt Supreme Court decision.
Tulsa Police officers responded to the Walmart Supercenter, 2019 E. 81st St., about 4:05 a.m. Saturday on a report of a body outside the store. Upon arrival, they identified Childers as the deceased.
The store was closed to the public at the time, but investigators spoke with a handful of employees who were coming from or going to their overnight shifts and witnessed the violence or its aftermath. At least one of those employees called 911, according to the complaint.
One employee was on a smoke break outside when a man carrying a stick or plank and who closely matching Limose's description asked her whether she had seen "a dude with a brown jacket" because "he punched me in the face."
When the employee replied no, she said the man said, "When I find him, I'm going to kill him," before running off across the parking lot.
When she went back inside from her break, a co-worker alerted her to Childer's body outside the store and she saw he was wearing a brown jacket and that there was a stick, the same stick she had seen the other man carrying earlier, next to his body.
A Tulsa police detective who reviewed surveillance footage from the Walmart as well as the Sonic Drive-In that shares a parking lot with the store traced the assault back to at least the fast food joint, which was closed at the time.
Limose, who "appeared to be stalking (Childers)," reportedly can be seen throwing rocks at Childers as Childers was approaching Sonic's front doors, and attempting to break through the business' glass doors, the complaint states.
Childers walked around the business "to get away from Limose," and Limose gave chase, continuing to throw rocks at Childers until the two can no longer be seen on that business's footage.
Once in view of Walmart's security cameras, Childers can be seen throwing a rock Limose threw at him at the store's sliding glass doors in an attempt to break them to no avail.
"It is clear on video that Childers is in great distress and was attempting to notify anyone that he was in danger," the detective said in the complaint, adding that it appeared Childers was cornered between Limose and the doors.
For several minutes, the two spoke to each other, and "it was clear that Limose was the aggressor," the detective wrote. Childers was armed with a rock, metal rod and piece of wood, but is not shown on the footage attacking Limose until the two began to fight.
"Each time Childers backed away in an attempt to leave the situation, Limose followed," the complaint states.
After Limose grabbed the piece of wood, the fight went to the ground and Limose can reportedly be seen beating and strangling Childers, the complaint states.
Minutes later, it appeared as though two men who appeared to be homeless, like Limose and Childers, walked back with Limose to check on Childers' condition. The two left on foot before Limose can reportedly be seen on video possibly attempting CPR.
Limose, who had a Florida identification card, fled minutes before officers arrived, but a Tulsa Police K-9 officer found him hiding in a grassy creek area behind the store, the complaint states. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of a minor injury before being booked into the Tulsa County jail on a federal hold for the complaint of first-degree murder in Indian Country.
The homicide was the city's 56th of 2021.