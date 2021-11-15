Man who allegedly stalked, strangled another in city's latest homicide named in federal criminal complaint

A federal criminal complaint filed Sunday identified the man Terry Limose is accused of stalking and strangling outside a south Tulsa Walmart early Saturday.

Jessie Dean Childers, 51, is a registered member of the Muscogee Creek Nation, an FBI investigator wrote. As such, his alleged killer is subject to federal prosecution under the McGirt Supreme Court decision.

Tulsa Police officers responded to the Walmart Supercenter, 2019 E. 81st St., about 4:05 a.m. Saturday on a report of a body outside the store. Upon arrival, they identified Childers as the deceased.

The store was closed to the public at the time, but investigators spoke with a handful of employees who were coming from or going to their overnight shifts and witnessed the violence or its aftermath. At least one of those employees called 911, according to the complaint.

One employee was on a smoke break outside when a man carrying a stick or plank and who closely matching Limose's description asked her whether she had seen "a dude with a brown jacket" because "he punched me in the face."

When the employee replied no, she said the man said, "When I find him, I'm going to kill him," before running off across the parking lot.