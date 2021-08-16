Man who admitted to strangling wife in 2019 sentenced to federal prison

A man previously serving a life prison sentence after admitting to strangling his wife was ordered Monday to serve a 17½-year sentence in federal prison after his state sentence was thrown out.

Brandon Joseph Smith, 38, had been serving a life prison term in state prison before the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling caused authorities to throw out his state conviction and sentence.

Smith pleaded guilty May 5 in Tulsa federal court to strangling his wife, 34-year-old Cynthia Mayfield, on March 4, 2019, telling authorities he “snapped” and strangled her after she assaulted him.

Smith was initially charged in Tulsa County District Court with second-degree murder. The charge was later upgraded to first-degree murder before Smith entered a blind plea Jan. 24, 2020, to a reduced charge of first-degree manslaughter.

Smith’s state charges were dismissed entirely July 30, 2020, the same day prosecutors agreed with his attorneys that his case met the criteria for closing under the McGirt U.S. Supreme Court ruling the same month.