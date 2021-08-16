Man who admitted to strangling wife in 2019 sentenced to federal prison

A man previously serving a life prison sentence after admitting to strangling his wife was ordered Monday to serve a 17½-year sentence in federal prison after his state sentence was thrown out.
Brandon Joseph Smith, 38, had been serving a life prison term in state prison before the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling caused authorities to throw out his state conviction and sentence.
Smith pleaded guilty May 5 in Tulsa federal court to strangling his wife, 34-year-old Cynthia Mayfield, on March 4, 2019, telling authorities he “snapped” and strangled her after she assaulted him.
Smith was initially charged in Tulsa County District Court with second-degree murder. The charge was later upgraded to first-degree murder before Smith entered a blind plea Jan. 24, 2020, to a reduced charge of first-degree manslaughter.
Smith’s state charges were dismissed entirely July 30, 2020, the same day prosecutors agreed with his attorneys that his case met the criteria for closing under the McGirt U.S. Supreme Court ruling the same month.
The ruling, and subsequent state appellate court rulings, determined that Oklahoma did not have the jurisdiction to try crimes involving American Indians in most of the eastern half of the state because corresponding tribal reservations were never disestablished by Congress.
Smith is a member of the Cherokee Nation, and the killing occurred within the geographical boundaries of the Muscogee Nation.
After his state case was dismissed, a federal grand jury named Smith in an indictment filed Aug. 6, 2020, that charged him with first-degree murder in Indian Country.
Smith’s plea agreement to a reduced charge of second-degree murder in Indian Country included a provision that called for him to serve a prison term of 14 years to 17½ years behind bars, provided a judge agreed with the terms.
In addition to the prison time, U.S. District Judge Claire V. Eagan also ordered Smith to serve five years of post-custody supervision.