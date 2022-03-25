 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man who admitted to scalding child as punishment receives federal court sentence

  • Updated
A man who admitted to causing second- and third-degree burns on his 4-year-old son when he placed him in scalding bathtub water was sentenced to time already served in prison Thursday.

Grant Jackson IV

Jackson

The two-year sentence for Grant Jackson IV, 41, was in accordance with a plea agreement with federal prosecutors, who picked up his case in December 2020.

Jackson had already served a four-year state prison sentence for the crime when the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals in March 2021 overturned his conviction and prison term after finding that the state did not have jurisdiction to prosecute him under the U.S. Supreme Court’s July 2020 McGirt decision.

A Tulsa County District Court jury found Jackson guilty of child abuse in 2016 and recommended a four-year prison sentence, which Jackson discharged in 2019.

A federal grand jury initially charged Jackson with child abuse in Indian Country.

Prosecutors filed an amended charge of child neglect in November, just days prior to Jackson agreeing to plead guilty with the stipulated sentence.

Police arrested Jackson after officers were called to a south Tulsa hospital emergency room on Nov. 1, 2014. His son was admitted to the hospital with “severe burns from the waist down,” according to an arrest report.

Jackson placed the child in the hot water as punishment for soiling his pants, according to court records

The child was later flown by medical helicopter to the Shriners Hospital for Children in Galveston, Texas, with “deep second- and third-degree burns to 31 percent of his body,” according to law enforcement.

The court agreement states factors considered in opting for a plea deal included the trauma a second trial would cause the victim and his family. The document also states the child has “healed” from his injuries and “has no contact with the defendant and the interests of justice.”

curtis.killman@tulsaworld.com

