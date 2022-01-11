Man who admitted to bogus COVID loan scheme sentenced to prison

A Tulsa man who admitted to submitting a bogus application for a COVID-19-related government business loan was sentenced to prison Monday.
U.S. District Judge Gregory Frizzell sentenced Adam Winston James, 45, to serve two years in prison after he pleaded guilty in June to aggravated identity theft as part of a plan to fraudulently obtain a Paycheck Protection Program loan.
“The U.S. Attorney’s Office and our federal partners will hold accountable individuals like Adam James who steal pandemic relief funds paid for by American taxpayers,” said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “Today’s sentence reflects the Government’s resolve to expose and prosecute wrongdoers who take advantage of national emergencies to personally enrich themselves.”
Federal prosecutors charged James and Rafael Maturino, 41, in late 2020 in connection with a scheme to obtain PPP loans from area banks.
Maturino was sentenced June 1 to serve one year and one day in federal prison after he pleaded guilty in March to bank fraud after illegally receiving nearly $100,000 in PPP loans.
In James’ case, filed separately, he admitted to using the identities of five individuals to apply for PPP loans at an area bank, falsely claiming that a company James was affiliated with employed the individuals.
James received $125,900 from the bank as a result of the scheme, according to prosecutors.
James, through an attorney, requested a judge sentence him in accordance with federal sentencing guidelines. He also requested to take part in a drug and alcohol program offered by the federal prison system.
“Adam is not asking for a pass,” his sentencing memo stated. “He knows his actions were both criminal and immoral.”
The memo noted that James tried to return the funds within a month after receiving the loan proceeds.
James, through his attorney, asked for a “justified punishment” that offered an opportunity for redemption.
In addition to the two-year prison term, James will serve one year of post-custody supervision and was ordered to pay nearly $26,000 in restitution.
James was given until March 9 to surrender to federal Bureau of Prison officials.
The CARES Act is a federal law enacted on March 29, 2020, designed to provide emergency financial assistance to the millions of Americans who are suffering the economic effects caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
One source of relief provided by the CARES Act was the authorization of up to $349 billion in forgivable loans to small businesses for job retention and certain other expenses, through the PPP.