Man who admitted to bogus COVID loan scheme sentenced to prison

James received $125,900 from the bank as a result of the scheme, according to prosecutors.

James, through an attorney, requested a judge sentence him in accordance with federal sentencing guidelines. He also requested to take part in a drug and alcohol program offered by the federal prison system.

“Adam is not asking for a pass,” his sentencing memo stated. “He knows his actions were both criminal and immoral.”

The memo noted that James tried to return the funds within a month after receiving the loan proceeds.

James, through his attorney, asked for a “justified punishment” that offered an opportunity for redemption.

In addition to the two-year prison term, James will serve one year of post-custody supervision and was ordered to pay nearly $26,000 in restitution.

James was given until March 9 to surrender to federal Bureau of Prison officials.

The CARES Act is a federal law enacted on March 29, 2020, designed to provide emergency financial assistance to the millions of Americans who are suffering the economic effects caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

One source of relief provided by the CARES Act was the authorization of up to $349 billion in forgivable loans to small businesses for job retention and certain other expenses, through the PPP.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.