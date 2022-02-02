Man who admitted fatally shooting woman sentenced to prison

A Tulsa man who admitted to fatally shooting a family friend during a 2020 domestic dispute was sentenced to prison Wednesday.

U.S. District Judge Gregory Frizzell sentenced Jonhron Kayion Starks, 27, to serve five years and three months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

Starks pleaded guilty Oct. 6 to voluntary manslaughter in Indian Country in connection with the Sept. 19, 2020, killing of Dre’Leigha Everidge-Taylor, 25.

Everidge-Taylor died after being shot once in the chest about 4:20 a.m. at Starks’ apartment at the Bradford Apartments, 547 E. 32nd St. North.

Before being shot, Everidge-Taylor had followed her husband as the pair argued from their apartment to Starks’ apartment in the same complex, investigators said.

While outside Starks’ residence, Everidge-Taylor banged on the door and window, breaking the window, and began arguing with him as well, according to investigators. Police said he armed himself with a handgun.