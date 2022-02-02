Man who admitted fatally shooting woman sentenced to prison

A Tulsa man who admitted to fatally shooting a family friend during a 2020 domestic dispute was sentenced to prison Wednesday.
U.S. District Judge Gregory Frizzell sentenced Jonhron Kayion Starks, 27, to serve five years and three months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
Starks pleaded guilty Oct. 6 to voluntary manslaughter in Indian Country in connection with the Sept. 19, 2020, killing of Dre’Leigha Everidge-Taylor, 25.
Everidge-Taylor died after being shot once in the chest about 4:20 a.m. at Starks’ apartment at the Bradford Apartments, 547 E. 32nd St. North.
Before being shot, Everidge-Taylor had followed her husband as the pair argued from their apartment to Starks’ apartment in the same complex, investigators said.
While outside Starks’ residence, Everidge-Taylor banged on the door and window, breaking the window, and began arguing with him as well, according to investigators. Police said he armed himself with a handgun.
At some point, the confrontation became physical, with witnesses saying Starks pointed the gun at the back of Everidge-Taylor’s head and yelled: “I’ll kill you! Get away from my door!” Everidge-Taylor yelled, “He hit me!” and “Shoot me! Shoot me!” during the fight.
After the gunshot, witnesses reported that Starks said, “I can’t believe I shot my cousin. I’m sorry, DD (the victim’s nickname),” before fleeing.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the two weren’t related but Starks considered her like his cousin.
State prosecutors charged Starks with second-degree murder, but that charge was dismissed April 14 after a judge determined that the state of Oklahoma did not have jurisdiction to try Starks under the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling.
Anticipating the dismissal of the state charge, a federal grand jury had indicted Starks on March 25 on one count of second-degree murder in Indian Country.
The victim was a member of the Muscogee Nation, and the death occurred within the boundaries of the Cherokee Nation reservation.
However, the U.S. Attorney’s Office charged Starks on Sept. 2 with one count of voluntary manslaughter in Indian Country. Prosecutors dismissed the original indictment at Starks’ sentencing hearing.
Starks faced up to 15 years imprisonment and a fine of up to $250,000.
U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson called the killing “a tragic act of violence.”
“Starks escalated an already heated altercation by bringing, pointing and discharging a firearm, killing Everidge-Taylor,” Johnson said.
At his sentencing hearing, Starks apologized to the victim’s sister, who was in the courtroom, and his defense attorney pointed out that instead of going to trial, the defendant was remorseful and felt that he should take responsibility for the crime, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a press release.
The attorney also noted that the victim’s and defendant’s families were long-time friends.
In a victim impact statement, Everidge-Taylor’s sister told Starks that she and her mother forgave the defendant and still loved him. She urged him to be a better person and make better decisions as he moved forward, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.