Man wearing hospital gown charged with attempted car jacking of 86-year-old woman

A man who police said was wearing a hospital gown when he tried to carjack an 86-year-old woman in Tulsa now faces a federal robbery complaint.

Donald Ray Shibley, 43, was named Thursday in a criminal complaint charging him in Tulsa federal court with robbery in Indian Country.

The charges come after police were called to the scene Wednesday of an attempted carjacking at a convenience store in the 5100 block of South Lewis Avenue.

Police were led to Shibley after finding at the scene a hospital gown and Hillcrest Medical Center paperwork that listed him as a patient.

The victim told police she was at a convenience store's gas pumps just before 2 a.m. Wednesday when a man wearing what appeared to be a hospital gown approached her and demanded her car keys while simultaneously hitting her in the head with something, according to an affidavit submitted in support of his arrest.

The woman responded by throwing her keys under her vehicle, prompting the man to stab the woman in the neck before fleeing.

Police searching area neighborhoods were able to find and arrest Shibley the same day.

The complaint alleges that Shibley also is the person who carjacked another person on Monday at the Riverside Park Apartments, 7772 Riverside Parkway.

A 72-year-old man told police that a man with tattoos covering his left arm first asked him for a ride to RiverSpirit Casino before asking to be let out at the nearby apartment complex.

Once at the complex, the driver said the man to whom he had just given a ride punched him several times in the face and body before leaving him outside his 2006 Jaguar and driving away.

Later the same day, police were dispatched to the 11th Street and Harvard Avenue area, where someone had driven the Jaguar into a restaurant.

Once there, police found bystanders to be holding Shibley, believed to be the driver of the stolen Jaguar. Shibley was taken to Hillcrest Medical Center, where he was admitted for treatment.

The man whose Jaguar was carjacked and later crashed identified Shibley from a photo lineup, saying “Bingo, that’s him,” according to the criminal complaint.

The charges were filed in Tulsa federal court because Shibley is a member of the Muscogee Nation and the assaults occurred within the tribe’s reservation.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.