Man wanted in fatal shooting found in Texas with victim's vehicle, Tulsa police say

Police say a man being sought in connection with a fatal shooting in Tulsa was found in Texas with the victim's stolen vehicle last week.

The victim was found Thursday on Boston Avenue just north of the Inner Dispersal Loop, according to a news release from Lt. Brandon Watkins. Officers found the man dead with a gunshot wound to the head, and his vehicle was missing.

The next day, police in Fort Worth, Texas, found Jaheim Neloms in possession of the victim's vehicle, Watkins said. Tulsa police detectives from the Homicide Unit traveled to Texas to question Neloms, 20, and issued a warrant for his arrest on Friday.

Neloms remains in custody in Fort Worth, where he awaits extradition to Tulsa, Watkins said.

The fatal shooting victim has not been identified, according to police, as efforts to locate a family member for notification have been unsuccessful.