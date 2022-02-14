Man wanted in connection with fatal shooting at west Tulsa apartment arrested

A Tulsa man has been jailed in connection with a fatal shooting nearly one month ago.
Dillon Charles Wilson, 25, was booked into Tulsa Jail Sunday afternoon on a federal first-degree murder warrant, according to online booking records.
Wilson had been wanted in connection with a fatal shooting at a westside apartment complex.
Jamitric Landrum died Jan. 19 after being shot while driving in the Sandy Park Apartments in the 6300 block of West 11th Place.
Seminole police arrested Wilson over the weekend, according to a Tulsa Police Department Facebook post.
Wilson previously had been named by law enforcement as one of Tulsa’s Most Wanted.
Police found Landrum, 20, in the 5900 block of Charles Page Boulevard after receiving a call about 1:18 a.m. of a wrecked vehicle in the area, according to an affidavit submitted by an FBI agent in support of the arrest warrant.
Landrum, who was driving a white Ford Edge, had been shot once in the back. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead about two hours later, according to the affidavit.
Prior to being shot, Landrum and his girlfriend had been driving around the apartment complex looking for who they believed tried to force open the front door to their home minutes earlier, according to the affidavit.
Landrum was shot as he drove away following a verbal confrontation with another man he encountered in the apartment parking lot.
“Wilson started shooting at the vehicle and Landrum grabbed his chest while continuing down Charles Page, where Landrum eventually crashed the vehicle,” the affidavit states.
A witness said the shooter drove away in a gray sport utility vehicle.
Tulsa police investigators determined that Wilson was with his sister in the complex, the affidavit states.
Another witness told investigators she was inside the apartment with the sister and others when she heard three to four gunshots.
The woman told police she went outside and saw Wilson put a black handgun in his pocket, telling her he “busted back” at the people in the white vehicle, the affidavit says.
Wilson is a member of the Muscogee Nation, which gives federal law enforcement jurisdiction in the case since the crime occurred within the boundaries of the Muscogee Nation reservation.