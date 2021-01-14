Man walks away from Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester, DOC says

An Osage County man walked away from the minimum security prison where he is incarcerated on an arson conviction, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections reported Thursday.

Kirby G. Yates, 52, walked away from the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester on Thursday afternoon. Yates, of Fairfax, was imprisoned there on a five-year Osage County sentence for first-degree arson.

Yates pleaded guilty to the charge in July and received a 20-year sentence consisting of five years in prison followed by 15 years of probation, court records show. He received credit for time served since July 2019 but was required to spend 85 percent of the five-year term in custody before becoming eligible for parole.

Yates is a white man who is 6 feet tall and weighs about 235 pounds. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call their local law enforcement agency immediately.