Man used Tulsa as waystation to traffic 22 pounds of ketamine, federal prosecutors say of plea agreement

A man accused of using Tulsa as a drug trafficking waystation has pleaded guilty in federal court after reportedly bringing about 22 pounds of ketamine into the country.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office of Northern Oklahoma on Friday announced Xiao Yang Zhang, 28, pleaded guilty to drug conspiracy and admitted to running the operation from October 2020 to July 2021.

Zhang reportedly rented two rooms in Tulsa to receive packages from Europe with ketamine hidden in retail goods, according to U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. A news release states Zhang then transported the drugs to California for distribution.

“While ketamine has accepted medical uses for short-term sedation and anesthesia, it is also illegally distributed for its hallucinogenic effects,” according to the release. “It has also been used to facilitate sexual assault.”

A Chinese citizen reportedly living illegally in the U.S., Zhang admitted the conspiracy resulted in 10.5 kilograms of ketamine coming into the United States, according to the release.

Zhang will be sentenced at a later date on the federal drug conspiracy charge. Following his sentence, Zhang will be deported as a part of his plea agreement.