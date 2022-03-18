Man used Tulsa as way station to traffic 22 pounds of ketamine, federal prosecutors say

A man accused of using Tulsa as a drug-trafficking way station has pleaded guilty in federal court after reportedly bringing about 22 pounds of ketamine into the country.

Xiao Yang Zhang, 28, pleaded guilty to drug conspiracy and admitted to running the operation from October 2020 to July 2021, prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma announced Friday.

Zhang rented two rooms in Tulsa to receive packages from Europe with ketamine hidden in retail goods, U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson alleged. His office said in a news release that Zhang then took the drugs to California for distribution.

“While ketamine has accepted medical uses for short-term sedation and anesthesia, it is also illegally distributed for its hallucinogenic effects,” according to the release. “It has also been used to facilitate sexual assault.”

A Chinese citizen reportedly living illegally in the United States, Zhang admitted that the conspiracy resulted in 10.5 kilograms of ketamine coming into the United States, according to the release.

Zhang will be sentenced on the federal drug conspiracy charge later. Following his sentence, Zhang will be deported as a part of his plea agreement.