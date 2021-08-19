 Skip to main content
Man turns himself in after striking 7-year-old with vehicle
  • Updated
082021-tul-nws-ferguson-devin

Ferguson 

 Tulsa County jail

A suspect sought by police in a Tuesday hit-and run-has turned himself in, the Tulsa Police Department said Thursday.

Devin Ferguson, 25, was booked into the Tulsa County jail Wednesday evening on a complaint of leaving the scene of an injury collision after he allegedly hit a seven-year-old child near the South Haven Manor Apartments in the 4000 block of West 56th Place.

A maroon Chevy Suburban hit the child about 5 p.m. Tuesday evening then fled the scene.

Police said the child was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, including a brain bleed, several broken bones and numerous lacerations.

When Ferguson turned himself in, police said in a Facebook post announcing the arrest that he reportedly admitted to striking the child.

Ferguson reportedly said he left the scene because he was "afraid he would be in trouble."

He has since been released from the Tulsa County jail in lieu of $20,000 bond.

