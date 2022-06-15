Man to serve 10 years in prison after admitting to ramming Tulsa Police vehicles, trying to run over another officer

A Cherokee Nation man pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to charges linked to his ramming two occupied police vehicles and attempting to run over a Tulsa Police officer in March.

Andrew Leon Roberts, 65, admitted to one count of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm in Indian Country and one count of destruction of property while placing life in jeopardy in Indian Country.

The plea agreement, which requires judicial approval, calls for Roberts to serve a 10-year prison term.

In a written statement, Roberts admitted to clipping a TPD vehicle side mirror when he tried to ram his vehicle into an occupied TPD vehicle in the 600 block of South Denver Avenue on March 5.

Roberts also admitted to ramming the side of another occupied TPD vehicle the same day in the 500 block of South 43rd West Avenue, causing the officer driving to suffer minor injuries.

After ramming the TPD vehicles, Roberts admitted to driving towards another officer on foot in the 4100 block of West Seventh Street while yelling, “come get me mother___.”

The officer was able to fire his weapon at Roberts before jumping to safety.

The officer continued to fire as Roberts drove his vehicle in a circle around the officer before a wounded Roberts crashed his vehicle into a tree.

The plea agreement notes that Roberts has been diagnosed with various mental illnesses and that while he currently is not taking medication for those illnesses, it doesn’t affect his ability to understand the consequences of the plea.

The agreement noted that the agreed sentence would permit him to obtain the mental health and drug treatment he needs “to become a productive member of society, upon release from prison.”

