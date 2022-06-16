Man to serve 10 to 12 year federal prison term after state murder conviction, life sentence tossed

A Tulsa man will serve 10 to 12 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty Thursday to voluntary manslaughter in Indian Country following the overturning of his state first-degree murder conviction and life prison sentence.

Jose Tyler Vaught, 29, admitted during a hearing in Tulsa federal court to fatally shooting Joey Aguirre, 20, on July 30, 2015, at a north Tulsa residence.

A plea agreement with prosecutors calls for Vaught to serve 10 to 12 years in a federal prison. A judge will decide later whether to accept the plea and the exact length Vaught spends in prison.

Aguirre died after being shot four times in the back during a party in the 2600 block of East Newton Place.

Vaught, who had claimed self-defense, admitted to shooting Aquirre.

“While I was asleep, I was awoken by Joey Aquirre yelling and screaming in the house,” Vaught wrote. “I encountered Joey Aquirre, who was carrying two pistols, in a small hallway within the house.

“Joey Aquirre threatened me. In a heat of passion (i.e. fear), I shot and killed Joey Aquirre.”

In 2017, Vaught was initially tried and convicted in state court for Aquirre’s murder. A judge imposed the jury-recommended sentence of life in prison, followed by 15 additional years behind bars.

However, federal prosecutors moved to charge Vaught in 2021 following the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2020 McGirt ruling. The Supreme Court decision and subsequent ones after it determined six tribal reservations in Oklahoma, including the Muscogee and Cherokee Nations, had never been formally disestablished by Congress, leaving the state out of the prosecutorial loop in cases involving American Indians within those reservation borders.

A federal grand jury named Vaught in a May 2021 two-count indictment, charging him with first-degree murder in Indian Country and causing death by use of a firearm during a crime of violence.

Vaught’s state conviction and prison sentences were formally overturned after he filed a challenge to his state prosecution on McGirt grounds.

Vaught opted to plead guilty in federal court after prosecutors filed a felony information that charged him with voluntary manslaughter in Indian Country.

Should the judge approve the plea agreement, prosecutors will dismiss the original indictment against Vaught.

Vaught faced a statutory maximum 15-year prison term for the voluntary manslaughter conviction.

