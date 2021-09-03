Man tied to straw gun purchase scheme with former Tulsa police officer pleads guilty

The boyfriend of a former Tulsa Police officer pleaded guilty Friday in federal court to his part in a straw gun buying scheme.

Devon Jamyll Jones, 28, admitted to conspiring with the former officer to make a false statement in order to acquire a firearm from a gun dealer and to making a false statement to a firearms dealer.

A grand jury in Tulsa federal court indicted Jones and Latoya Dythe Dec. 8 each on the two related counts.

A police officer for about three years at the time, Dythe was suspended from the department without pay after the indictment was made public. She resigned sometime after April, according to police.

Dythe pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced Aug. 10 to five years probation and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.

The straw purchase of a firearm — buying a gun for someone who can’t by law or who doesn’t want their name associated with the purchase — is a federal crime.

Dythe admitted to purchasing a handgun meant for Jones April 11, 2020 at a Broken Arrow Bass Pro Shop.