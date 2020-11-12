Man suspected in multiple arsons, Tulsa Fire Department says after arrest

Police have arrested a man suspected in multiple arsons in Tulsa connected by the use of a modified Molotov cocktail, according to the Tulsa Fire Department.
Allen Carl Wessel Jr., spelled Wessell in online jail records, was arrested late Wednesday night on a complaint of first-degree arson. The 44-year-old from Tulsa was booked into Tulsa County jail on a $40,000 bond.
According to Tulsa Fire officials, an investigation continues into 16 fires that featured a similar method: a modified Molotov cocktail thrown or placed in a two- or three-block area, including an occupied home.
Some structures were hit more than once, according to officials, with multiple M.O.'s, Fire Marshal Andy Teeter said.
"One house in particular that was probably the most affected, there was more than one person living there," TFD spokesman Andy Little said. No one was injured in any of the fires.
Teeter said they have not yet concluded that Wessel was responsible for all of the recent arsons being investigated.
"We're still tying things together to prove the possibility is true this individual is linked to all these," Teeter said.
Wessel was allegedly seen late Wednesday throwing an incendiary onto the aforementioned house and led officers on a pursuit. Firefighters found two additional fires nearby during the pursuit, Little said.
