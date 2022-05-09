 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man sought in slaying of his child's mother, Tulsa police say

  • Updated
  • 0

Tulsa police are seeking a man in connection with the slaying of his child's mother.

Officers responded around noon Saturday to a residence northeast of Admiral and Memorial on 91st East Avenue, according to a Tulsa police news release.

The slaying of Ashley Sneed, 38, is being investigated as the city's 27th homicide of 2022, Lt. Brandon Watkins said.

Sneed was reportedly arguing with the father of her 1-year-old child, Charles Maurice Colbert, according to Watkins. The father of Sneed's child, also known as Charles Tucker, 40, has been identified as a person of interest in her slaying, Watkins said in the release.

A warrant for the arrest of Colbert/Tucker is being presented to the Tulsa County District Attorney's Office on Monday, according to Watkins. 

0 Comments

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Marilyn Monroe portrait set to break records at New York auction

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert