Man sought in slaying of his child's mother, Tulsa police say

Tulsa police are seeking a man in connection with the slaying of his child's mother.

Officers responded around noon Saturday to a residence northeast of Admiral and Memorial on 91st East Avenue, according to a Tulsa police news release.

The slaying of Ashley Sneed, 38, is being investigated as the city's 27th homicide of 2022, Lt. Brandon Watkins said.

Sneed was reportedly arguing with the father of her 1-year-old child, Charles Maurice Colbert, according to Watkins. The father of Sneed's child, also known as Charles Tucker, 40, has been identified as a person of interest in her slaying, Watkins said in the release.

A warrant for the arrest of Colbert/Tucker is being presented to the Tulsa County District Attorney's Office on Monday, according to Watkins.