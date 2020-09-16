Man sought in June homicide arrested

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A man police have sought in a homicide since June was arrested Tuesday.

Michael Lavell Jordan, also known as Marvin Jordan, will soon appear in Tulsa County District Court on a first-degree murder charge in the June 13 killing of Leroy White Jr. at a hotel east of downtown.

White, 38, was the city's 32nd homicide victim of 2020. There have since been 26 more, bringing the total to 58 as Wednesday night.

Tulsa police were able to piece together surveillance footage from the scene of his death, near Archer Street and Sheridan Road, and detectives recognized Jordan from the clips, the Tulsa World reported previously.

Lamarr Keith Carter Jr., 29, is charged as a co-defendant in the case. He was arrested July 1, according to jail records.

He and Jordan, 30, remained in the Tulsa County jail Wednesday night in lieu of $1 million bonds.

Kelsy Schlotthauer 918-581-8455 kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com Twitter: @K_Schlott

