Man sought in June homicide arrested

Man sought in June homicide arrested

Victim of homicide at hotel identified, suspect and persons of interest sought

A man police have sought in a homicide since June was arrested Tuesday. 

Michael Lavell Jordan, also known as Marvin Jordan, will soon appear in Tulsa County District Court on a first-degree murder charge in the June 13 killing of Leroy White Jr. at a hotel east of downtown. 

White, 38, was the city's 32nd homicide victim of 2020. There have since been 26 more, bringing the total to 58 as Wednesday night.  

Tulsa police were able to piece together surveillance footage from the scene of his death, near Archer Street and Sheridan Road, and detectives recognized Jordan from the clips, the Tulsa World reported previously

Lamarr Keith Carter Jr., 29, is charged as a co-defendant in the case. He was arrested July 1, according to jail records. 

He and Jordan, 30, remained in the Tulsa County jail Wednesday night in lieu of $1 million bonds. 

Kelsy Schlotthauer

918-581-8455

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @K_Schlott 

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

Breaking News